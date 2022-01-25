Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $877,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 156,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 63,072 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

