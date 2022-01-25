Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth about $2,539,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth about $2,986,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth about $5,526,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth about $7,735,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth about $11,050,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEKA stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

