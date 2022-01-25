Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,097,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in InMode by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,860 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,738 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $1,643,000.

INMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.67. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

