Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $3,233,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $152.21 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

