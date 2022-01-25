Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 642 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 91,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 656,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after buying an additional 144,330 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $81.26.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.