Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 4.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,734,000 after purchasing an additional 545,291 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,759,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,653,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.53. 13,209,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.