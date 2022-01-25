Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,394,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,340 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,432.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

