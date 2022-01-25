Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $126.31. 21,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.18. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

