Main Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,509. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

