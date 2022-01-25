Main Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Main Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 133,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,093. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average is $108.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

