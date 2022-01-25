Main Management LLC Buys 46,045 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,045 shares during the period. Main Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 158,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. 7,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,647. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47.

