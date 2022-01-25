Main Management LLC Has $190,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Main Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. 329,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,377,293. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

