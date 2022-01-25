Main Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 484,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 71,585 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 290,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 295,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.