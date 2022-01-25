Main Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $69,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 380,277 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after acquiring an additional 289,690 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,823,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 150,210 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $39.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

