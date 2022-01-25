Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was up 5.4% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 745,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,182,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $33,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after buying an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

