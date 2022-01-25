Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was up 5.4% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 745,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,182,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.
In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.
About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
