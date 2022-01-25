Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,175 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $32,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

