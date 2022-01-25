Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,890.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,382.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,404.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.