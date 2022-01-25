Marlin (POND) Market Capitalization Tops $30.92 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $30.92 million and approximately $20.40 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.42 or 0.06614704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,346.90 or 0.99909577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

