Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 2,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 354,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
MTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 27,849 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Materialise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 126,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Materialise by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
