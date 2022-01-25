Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 2,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 354,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

MTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 27,849 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Materialise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 126,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Materialise by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

