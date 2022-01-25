MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,895. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,056 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.