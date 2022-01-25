MayTech Global Investments LLC Grows Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up about 4.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $21,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,330,934. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

DexCom stock traded down $24.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.66. 10,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,786. The company’s fifty day moving average is $535.64 and its 200-day moving average is $535.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

