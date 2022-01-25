McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.67. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 11,807 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

