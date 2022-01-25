McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.64.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $253.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.