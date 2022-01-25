McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,043. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.64.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

