MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 18.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

MEIP stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.34.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.