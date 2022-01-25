Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 170 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $577.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $638.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.64.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

