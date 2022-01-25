Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

