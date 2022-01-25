Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 130 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.05, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.14 and a 200 day moving average of $242.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

