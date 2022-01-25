Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 700 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 34,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 68,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

