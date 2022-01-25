Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.74 Million Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 117,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,881,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

FFC stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.