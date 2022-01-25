Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.35 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

