Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,097,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

