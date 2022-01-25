Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Insider Anake Goodall Acquires 5,000 Shares

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) insider Anake Goodall bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.75 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,750.00 ($16,964.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.

Meridian Energy Company Profile

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity and gas. The company generates electricity through hydro power stations and wind farms located in New Zealand and Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. It sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brands.

