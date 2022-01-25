Metaverse ETP Trading Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $50,626.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001277 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,644,423 coins and its circulating supply is 79,644,326 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.