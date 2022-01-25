Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $3.04 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00008304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $9.67 million and $336,909.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 33.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002228 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

