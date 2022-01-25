MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 41.26%.
Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
About MetroCity Bankshares
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.
See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.