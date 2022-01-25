MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 41.26%.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

