Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,275 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $83,484.76.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $109,230.68.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $322,056.99.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $2,833,514.30.

NTRA stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. 1,348,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.28. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

