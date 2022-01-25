Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,770,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $780,972,000 after buying an additional 50,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 16.9% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $392,759,000 after buying an additional 186,526 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,401,000 after buying an additional 37,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,679,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after buying an additional 197,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.46.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $296.37 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.01 and a 200-day moving average of $309.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

