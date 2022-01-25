MicroStrategy (MSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $370.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $584.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.40. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $319.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.