Mind Medicine (MindMed) Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 31,167 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average volume of 6,926 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD traded up 0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.18. 757,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $490.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.62. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 0.79 and a 1-year high of 5.77.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

