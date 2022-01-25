Mirrored Apple Price Reaches $158.86 on Top Exchanges (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $158.86 or 0.00433637 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $12.38 million and $1.16 million worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.09 or 0.06603381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,567.18 or 0.99817144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049777 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 77,946 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars.

