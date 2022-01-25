Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 551.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVO opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.14. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

