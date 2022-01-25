Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after buying an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

