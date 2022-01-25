Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,269,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,257 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

