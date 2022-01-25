Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 50,598 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,598 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 43,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $217.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.12 and a 200-day moving average of $209.31. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

