Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

MHK stock opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.64 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

