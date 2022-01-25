Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Moncler alerts:

MONRY opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.