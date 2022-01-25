Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MONRY opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

