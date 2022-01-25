Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $180,167,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $133,280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,807. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.