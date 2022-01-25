Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,584,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 8,729,807 shares.The stock last traded at $67.04 and had previously closed at $67.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

The stock has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

