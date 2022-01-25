Monero Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,880.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $25,880.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00391377 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

